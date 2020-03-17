Graph: Tracking the Coronavirus case spike in Pakistan

The last week saw a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Confirmed cases increased from 16 on March 10 to 212 a week later.

One hundred and fifty-eight of these cases were diagnosed in a single day.

This not only means that Coronavirus cases are going up but at a faster rate. If you look at the graph, you’ll see its last column shoot up.

Here is how the cases break down:

Date Number of Cases Increase 10-Mar 16 NA 11-Mar 19 3 12-Mar 20 1 13-Mar 21 1 14-Mar 28 7 15-Mar 31 3 16-Mar 54 23 17-Mar 212 158

The one-day spike is being explained by the cases that emerged in Sukkur, all of who were pilgrims returning from Iran via Taftan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported its first 15 cases in a single announcement on March 16 and all of them came through Taftan as well.

The number might go up as more pilgrims pour in.

As of March 16 people there were 2391 people in quarantine at Taftan . The Punjab authorities had said that they have kept 736 pilgrims in quarantine at Dera Ghazi Khan.

Has there been community spread?

So far the number of cases attributed to community spread seems limited. This number could go up, however, if the public in Pakistan does not follow government advisories to maintain social distancing. One person with coronavirus can infect multiple others—so community spread happens in a geometric pattern.

Free access to public places such as shopping malls is likely to increase this risk.

The province-wise breakdown of coronavirus cases:

Location Confirmed Cases Islamabad CT 4 Punjab 26 Sindh 172 KP 15 Balochistan 10 AJK 0 GB 3

Animated chart by Farhan Afsar/Obair Khan for Samaa Digital.

Figures last updated on March 17 at 6:32pm.

Note: The data used in this story was taken from the National Institute of Health’s daily situational reports uploaded on nih.org.pk.