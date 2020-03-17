Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Health

Graph: Tracking the Coronavirus case spike in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The last week saw a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan. Confirmed cases increased from 16 on March 10 to 212 a week later.
One hundred and fifty-eight of these cases were diagnosed in a single day.
This not only means that Coronavirus cases are going up but at a faster rate. If you look at the graph, you’ll see its last column shoot up.

Here is how the cases break down:

DateNumber of CasesIncrease
10-Mar16NA 
11-Mar193
12-Mar201
13-Mar211
14-Mar287
15-Mar313
16-Mar5423
17-Mar212158

The one-day spike is being explained by the cases that emerged in Sukkur, all of who were pilgrims returning from Iran via Taftan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported its first 15 cases in a single announcement on March 16 and all of them came through Taftan as well.
The number might go up as more pilgrims pour in.
As of March 16 people there were 2391 people in quarantine at Taftan . The Punjab authorities had said that they have kept 736 pilgrims in quarantine at Dera Ghazi Khan.

Has there been community spread?
So far the number of cases attributed to community spread seems limited. This number could go up, however, if the public in Pakistan does not follow government advisories to maintain social distancing. One person with coronavirus can infect multiple others—so community spread happens in a geometric pattern.
Free access to public places such as shopping malls is likely to increase this risk.

The province-wise breakdown of coronavirus cases:

LocationConfirmed Cases
Islamabad CT4
Punjab26
Sindh172
KP15
Balochistan10
AJK0
GB3

Animated chart by Farhan Afsar/Obair Khan for Samaa Digital.

Figures last updated on March 17 at 6:32pm.

Note: The data used in this story was taken from the National Institute of Health’s daily situational reports uploaded on nih.org.pk.

