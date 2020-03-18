Graph: Tracking Coronavirus case spikes in Pakistan

This graph tracks the number of known COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. After 133 cases emerged between March 16 and 17, the graph seems to be going flatter with 54 cases between March 17 and 18. Still, the growth of confirmed cases is upward.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

We are providing here data gathered by 4pm. This number can go up by night-time. We will update the figures as possible.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases in March 2020:

Date Total Count Increase 10 March 16 11 March 19 3 12 March 20 1 13 March 21 1 14 March 28 7 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 23 17 March 187 133 18 March 241 54 18 March (4pm) 249 8

**Graph last updated on March 18 at 3:20pm.

Note: Final daily figures are taken from the National Institute of Health’s daily situational report which is uploaded at nih.org.pk.

Figures during the day are taken from province-wise updates.