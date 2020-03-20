Govt not in favour of complete lockdown, says PM Khan

The federal government is not in favour of imposing a “full lockdown” in the country as it doesn’t have enough resources, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

“We have daily wagers in the country. How would they survive if we lockdown the country” PM Khan asked in a meeting with senior journalists in Islamabad.

“We have decided to ask people to impose self-discipline on them.”

The premier said his government had planned a special economic package to protect the country’s economy from the effects of the coronavirus. The package having incentive for industries would be announced Tuesday, he said.

Sindh has reported the highest 238 coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally to 470. The country has reported three deaths from the virus.

PM Khan said he was concerned that the virus would enter Pakistan from China as Chinese workers were working in Pakistan and hundreds of Pakistani students were studying in Chinese universities.

He praised the Chinese government for its steps to contain the spread of the virus, saying that not a single coronavirus patient in Pakistan had a travel history to China.

The premier admitted that it would be very difficult for the government to manage the situation if the country saw an Italy-like spike in cases.

“Social distancing is extremely necessary,” he stressed. “We need to be disciplined.”