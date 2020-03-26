Gilgit-Baltistan to pay govt employees extra month’s salary

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to pay all its employees who are involved in its efforts to fight the coronavirus an extra month’s salary.

The spokesperson for the government said that this includes paramedics, doctors, policemen and others.

The move comes on the orders of GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman.

The government will also be providing rations to poor people for free during the lockdown. The population welfare secretary has been directed to prepare lists of these people.

The government has warned that the lockdown is going to be enforced strictly.

Pakistan’s known coronavirus tally has crossed 1,000 with eight deaths. Provincial governments are scrambling to impose lockdowns and control the spread of the virus.