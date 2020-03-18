GB spokesperson retracts statement on Pakistan’s first coronavirus death

Gilgit-Baltistan denied reports of Pakistan’s first coronavirus death minutes after the province’s spokesperson confirmed that a man had tested positive for and died of the virus.

GB spokesperson Faizullah Faraq issued three conflicting statements on the death of the Bunar resident.

He first confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the man died of the virus. Minutes later, he issued a statement saying that the man had pneumonia and the virus. His statement read that the cause of death is not yet known.

Simultaneously, GB Health Secretary Rashid Ahmed said the patient was first bought to DHQ Gilgit where he tested positive for the virus. He was then shifted to Combined Military Hospital Gilgit where he passed away.

NEOC Coordinator Dr Rana Safdar said the patient was 90 years old and bed-ridden for the last five years due to chronic pulmonary disease and blindness. He had no travel history.

Faraq then issued his third statement saying that the patient has tested negative for the virus. A copy of the test results finalised at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Rawalpindi is with SAMAA Digital. It says that an 80-year-old man has tested negative for COVID19. The entry date on the report is of March 18, 12:37pm.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 more cases of COVID-19, the spokesperson had confirmed. This takes the region’s tally to 13.

Many news outlets had reported a death in Punjab’s Lahore on Tuesday but the news was later dismissed by the Punjab chief minister.

As of 8:29pm, Wednesday, March 18, Pakistan has reported 287 cases.

