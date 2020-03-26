Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Friday congregations to continue in Pakistan: clerics

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday congregations to continue in Pakistan: clerics

Muslim men wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, offer Friday prayers along the roadside in Islamabad. (Photo: AFP)

Friday congregations will continue in Pakistan and mosques will not be placed on lockdown, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said Thursday.

He was speaking to Samaa TV after a meeting of clerics at the Presidency in Islamabad.

Rehman said the meeting could not reach a consensus on a decree issued by Egypt’s Al-Azhar University. The decree said that a Muslim government could suspend congregational prayers.

However, the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman said that Islamic rites could not be suspended.

Rehman said people should offer sunnah and nawafil at home for all prayers, including Friday’s.

“Mosques will not be locked down,” he said. “Friday congregations will also continue.”

“We will not let the mosques close,” Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said. He, however, said that congregational prayers in mosques would be limited.

Qadri urged elderly and sick individuals, and children to offer prayers at home.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi urged elderly people, individuals with ailments and children to offer prayers at their homes.

“Only Farz prayers be offered in mosques,” he said, urging the masses to perform ablution at home.

Ashrafi said prayer leaders have been asked to stop delivering Urdu speeches and shorten the sermons.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Muneeb-ur-Rehman Tahir Ashrafi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.