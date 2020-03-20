Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP, tally reaches 27

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirmed the cases in a tweet on Friday morning. The tally of known coronavirus cases in KP has now reached 27.

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus case tally has reached 458.

Jhagra also disclosed in a follow-up tweet that an elderly diabetic pilgrim passed away in Dera Ismail Khan while in transit to the quarantine facility early Friday morning. He said she showed no symptoms of coronavirus while in Taftan or in transit.