Educational institutes to remain closed across Pakistan till May 31

Educational institutes in Pakistan will remain closed until May 31, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Thursday.

The decision comes as Pakistan grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. The known cases of the virus in Pakistan have exceeded 1,000, with eight deaths reported so far.

Umar, along with other cabinet members and officials, was addressing the media in Islamabad on the steps taken to contain the pandemic.

He said the government was acting under a national strategy to contain the pandemic. Travel restrictions were imposed to stem its spread, the minister said, describing it as their “best weapon”.

He praised health professionals for their vanguard role in the fight against the virus.

“Provinces and political parties are working together,” Umar said. “The prime minister is going to make same major announcements in a day or two.”

Regarding the flour price hike, he said it increased because of panic buying.

“Wheat reserves are abundant and there’s no shortage of flour in the country,” the minister said.