Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Early coronavirus testing of Mardan UC shows 85% positive results

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Early coronavirus testing of Mardan UC shows 85% positive results

Photo: Online

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra revealed on Wednesday that early testing has shown 39 positive results out of the 46 coronavirus tests conducted in Mardan’s UC Manga.

UC Manga recorded the country’s first coronavirus death last week, with Jhagra adding that none of those tested had yet started showing any symptoms of the virus.

Four of the samples were also rejected, meaning the positive results outweigh the negative ones by a worrying 39 to three.

A 50-year-old man had died at the DHQ Hospital last Wednesday after arriving in Mardan 10 days before that from Saudi Arabia, leading to the immediate lockdown of the union council.

As of Tuesday night, 990 known coronavirus cases and seven deaths were reported across Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus mardan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.