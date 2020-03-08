Drosh people want women doctors at Chitral hospital

The people of Drosh have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to appoint women doctors at Chitral hospital.

The people who live near the Taluka Hospital Drosh have said that the women in their house have to travel to hospitals further away because of the unavailability of women doctors.

Some women even travel to Peshawar for a hospital visit and it takes them one whole day.

In January, the area residents had staged a protest outside the hospital and asked the district government to appoint women doctors. The protest was called off after two doctors, Zahida Parveen and Syeda Nargis, were appointed on January 10.

The doctors, however, have yet to join the hospital.

An area resident said that the government, on one hand, is claiming that it is trying to improve the access to health facilities but it doesn’t help the people when they ask.

The government just claims that it is working for women when in reality it is doing nothing, a woman added.