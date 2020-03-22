Doctor treating coronavirus patients dies in Gilgit-Baltistan

A doctor treating coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan has died of the virus himself, the provincial health department said in a statement Sunday.

“The Gilgit-Baltistan health department sadly confirms that Dr Usama Riaz, who was playing a vanguard role in the fight against coronavirus, has embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The health department urged the authorities to declare Dr Riaz a national hero. This is the fourth death from the coronavirus in Pakistan.

The country has so far 777 known cases of the virus. Sindh has reported the highest 333 cases.