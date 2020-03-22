Sunday, March 22, 2020  | 26 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Doctor treating coronavirus patients dies in Gilgit-Baltistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor treating coronavirus patients dies in Gilgit-Baltistan

Photo: Online

A doctor treating coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan has died of the virus himself, the provincial health department said in a statement Sunday.

“The Gilgit-Baltistan health department sadly confirms that Dr Usama Riaz, who was playing a vanguard role in the fight against coronavirus, has embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

The health department urged the authorities to declare Dr Riaz a national hero. This is the fourth death from the coronavirus in Pakistan.

The country has so far 777 known cases of the virus. Sindh has reported the highest 333 cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus gilgit-baltistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Doctor, coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan, Doctor Usama Riaz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.