HOME > Health

Court gives government two weeks to revive the PMDC

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: file

The Islamabad High Court has given the government two weeks to revive the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

On February 11, the court had termed the federal government’s decision to dissolve the PMDC null and void.

On Wednesday, it heard a case on the progress of its verdict.

Health Secretary Dr Syed Tauqeer Hussain said that they have written a letter to the law ministry. The verdict will be implemented, he added.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that the secretary will be held responsible if it isn’t.

