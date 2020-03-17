Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 17.



Case updates as of 12:30 hrs Tuesday, March 17, 2020:

Pakistan: 188

Sindh: 155

Punjab: 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15

Balochistan: 10

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

Islamabad: 4

What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?

Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.

Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.

Federal helpline: 1166

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700

Balochistan: Two options given below

Call: 081-9241133-22

WhatsApp: 0334-9241133

Punjab: 0800 99 000

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough, fever, difficulty breathing

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people Avoid large public gatherings Stay at home if you feel sick Disinfect workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters Cook food thoroughly

Isolation wards (Sindh):

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

Twitter handles to follow:

1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

6. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64

7. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House

8. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

9. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan

10. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

11. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

12. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab

13. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

14. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

15. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork

16. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

17. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital