Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update 12:30pm on Tuesday, March 17.
Case updates as of 12:30 hrs Tuesday, March 17, 2020:
Pakistan: 188
Sindh: 155
Punjab: 1
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15
Balochistan: 10
Gilgit-Baltistan: 3
Islamabad: 4
What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?
Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.
Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.
Federal helpline: 1166
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700
Balochistan: Two options given below
Call: 081-9241133-22
WhatsApp: 0334-9241133
Punjab: 0800 99 000
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Cough, fever, difficulty breathing
Which authorities should I contact?
Your government helplines
What will they do?
They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.
If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.
What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?
Isolation wards (Sindh):
1. AKUH Karachi
2.JPMC, Karachi
3.Dow OJHA, Karachi
4.Civil Hospital, Karachi
5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad
6. PMCH Nawabshah
7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
8. GMMMC Sukkur
9. CMCH Larkana
Twitter handles to follow:
1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza
2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan
3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial
4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt
5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho
6. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64
7. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House
8. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan
9. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan
10. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros
11. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid
12. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab
13. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov
14. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp
15. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork
16. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal
17. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital
