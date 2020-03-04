Coronavirus situation not serious enough to close schools: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the coronavirus situation in the country is not serious enough that schools need to be closed.

He was speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He said the National Ministry of Health had not suggested that schools be shut down. However, provinces are free to make their own decisions in this regard.

Dr Mirza said the number of people with coronavirus in Pakistan is quite low and the five people who were diagnosed are also recovering. More than 200 people suspected to have the disease have been tested.

“Our preparations are complete and we are screening people returning from abroad,” said the special assistant. The health ministry’s vision is very clear. People are being screened at airports and all entry points.”

We are even monitoring people returning from foreign countries, Dr Mirza added.

He urged people not to panic and remain hopeful. The public shouldn’t chase after masks but wash their hands frequently and maintain good hygiene, he advised.

Every cold or flu is not the coronavirus, said the PM’s aide. However, those with a cold or flu should avoid visiting crowded places.

People returning from China and Iran should stay in isolation for 14 days, he said. There is no restriction on Pakistanis outside Wuhan city returning to the country.

Dr Mirza also spoke about the health ministry’s preparations for the dengue season. He said preparations have begun and a national programme will be launched.

“We will try harder to control the disease this time.”