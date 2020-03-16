‘Coronavirus cases can rise as people still being tested’

Dr Zafar Mirza, the special assistant to prime minister on health, said Monday that the number of coronavirus cases can increase as the people are still being tested.

The special assistant said that the total number of cases in the country is 94. He, however, did not include the updated numbers from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the press conference. The total number is 136 currently.

Dr Mirza said that the federal government is providing testing kits to 14 laboratories in different cities and people will be tested there for free.

The virus has spread to 147 countries and over 172,000 have been infected with the disease across the world, he said. He added that 78,000 people have fully recovered.