Chinese rapid testing kits imported by Spain, Czech Republic faulty

Spain and the Czech Republic have claimed that the rapid testing kits for cthe oronavirus they recently bought from China are faulty.

Spanish newspaper El País reported on Thursday that the rapid tests from Chinese company Bioeasy have a sensitivity of 30%, when it should be above 80%. The publication quotes experts saying that the error rate was too high to use these tests and they will have to continue using their own PCR test.

Spain had imported 640,000 rapid tests from China for their frontline health workers and senior citizens in nursing homes. The new kits were supposed to help the government map out the scale of the virus in Spain.

Similarly, Czech media outlet iROZHLAS reported on Monday the tests they had imported from China had an error rate of up to 80%.

The tests showed false positive and false negative results. “We tested those who searched for a sampling site. Fortunately, we were so far-sighted that samples were immediately taken for the classic examination and that just proved the error rate of the tests,” said local hygienist Pavla Svrčinová.

These tests can only be used as verification tests for people in quarantine who have never been tested positively. Health authorities will resume testing using PCR, the media outlet said.

The Czech Republic had bought 150,000 rapid tests from China and the country’s health ministry paid around 14 million Koruny (US$546,000) for 100,000 test kits, while the country’s interior ministry footed the bill for another 50,000.

Rapid tests work in a similar way to pregnancy tests. Test samples are taken from the nasopharyngeal area, diluted and transferred to a cartridge with a test strip that marks with lines if it is positive, negative or invalid. Results are ready in 10 to 15 minutes.