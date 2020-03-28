China sends eight health experts to help Pakistan combat coronavirus

Eight Chinese medical experts will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday on a special plane as part of China’s assistance to its neighbouring country to help battle the novel coronavirus. Pakistan’s known coronavirus tally has crossed 1,300.

The special flight will land at the Islamabad International Airport, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The Chinese medical team will remain in Pakistan for two weeks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will welcome the Chinese guests and to express their gratitude to the government and people of China, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, for their support in this difficult time, the Foreign Office said.

“China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital,” the statement added. “A considerable amount of donations from private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan. The Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have donated 50,000 test kits and 500,000 face masks.”

The Chinese government also sent over masks, test kits, ventilators and medical protective clothes through Khunjerab pass, according to the Foreign Office.

President Dr Arif Alvi, accompanied by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, visited Beijing from March 16 to March 17 to “express Pakistan’s abiding support and solidarity with China in its fight against Coronavirus”, the Foreign Office said.