Bhit Shah shrine closed for public amid coronavirus fears

The Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine in Bhit Shah near Karachi has been closed for the public as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The action has been taken by the Auqaf department and the police.

The devotees at the shrine were asked to vacate it.

The Sindh health department has issued advisories for crowded places, hotels, guest houses and prisons in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

It has defined crowded places as shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, processions, ijtima, rallies, strikes and weddings.

Here are some of the key points from its advisory for crowded places:

People above the age of 40 or immune-compromised people should avoid crowded places

People who arrived in Pakistan within the last 15 days must be quarantined at home

People with coughs, body aches, fever or shortness of breath will not be allowed to enter crowded places.

People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma must avoid crowded places

Everyone should limit movement outside their homes

Standing three feet away from people

Wash your hands frequently and use sanitizer

Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing with your flexed elbow or use a tissue and throw it away immediately

Avoid spitting

Don’t touch your face

Do not smoke

Law enforcers and security personnel who are involved with searching people and have human contact must have complete personal protective equipment

The government has urged people to stay home or at work instead of going to crowded places.