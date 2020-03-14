Bhit Shah shrine closed for public amid coronavirus fears

The Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine in Bhit Shah near Karachi has been closed for the public as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
The action has been taken by the Auqaf department and the police.
The devotees at the shrine were asked to vacate it.
The Sindh health department has issued advisories for crowded places, hotels, guest houses and prisons in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.
It has defined crowded places as shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, processions, ijtima, rallies, strikes and weddings.
Here are some of the key points from its advisory for crowded places:
The government has urged people to stay home or at work instead of going to crowded places.