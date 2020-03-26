Balochistan coronavirus tally reaches 131

The known number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan has reached 131 after 12 new cases were reported Thursday morning.

The figures have been confirmed by the Government of Balochistan.

The report says that 2,033 people have been screened for the virus and the results of 165 people have yet to come.

The Balochistan government has said that it will take strict measures to ensure people follow the lockdown. The government has even sealed Quetta’s Hazara Town and Mari Abad.

Pakistan’s tally crossed 1,000 on Wednesday. So far, eight people have died because of the virus and one death was reported in Balochistan.