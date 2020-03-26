Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Balochistan coronavirus tally reaches 131

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Balochistan coronavirus tally reaches 131

Photo: Online

The known number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan has reached 131 after 12 new cases were reported Thursday morning.

The figures have been confirmed by the Government of Balochistan.

The report says that 2,033 people have been screened for the virus and the results of 165 people have yet to come.

The Balochistan government has said that it will take strict measures to ensure people follow the lockdown. The government has even sealed Quetta’s Hazara Town and Mari Abad.

Pakistan’s tally crossed 1,000 on Wednesday. So far, eight people have died because of the virus and one death was reported in Balochistan.

