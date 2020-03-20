Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Health

Balochistan closes shopping malls, markets, restaurants for three weeks

File photo: Online

All shopping malls, markets and restaurants in Balochistan will remain closed for a period of three weeks, the provincial government announced Friday.

In a notification, the provincial home and tribal affairs department said the decision, taken in the COVID-19 core committee meeting, is effective immediately.

All inter-provincial public transport will remain suspended for the next three weeks, according to the notification. Public transport buses within the cities would also not be able to ply the roads during this period.

However, restaurants are allowed to deliver food.

So far, at least 81 known cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan.

The virus has killed three people in Pakistan and infected over 480.

