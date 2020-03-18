Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Health

Azad Kashmir reports its first coronavirus case

Posted: Mar 18, 2020
Photo: AFP

Azad Kashmir reported its first known coronavirus case on Wednesday. The patient is a 45-year-old man who arrived in Mirpur from the Taftan border three days ago.

He is from Mirpur Palandri and had travelled to Iran. He arrived in Kashmir and was immediately isolated at a hospital in Mirpur city along with eight other travellers.

They were all tested and his was the only one to come back positive.

According to the hospital, the patient is not showing any symptoms, such as a fever or cough. He was only kept under observation because of his travel history, said doctors.

This brings Pakistan’s known coronavirus case tally to 247.

