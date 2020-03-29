Authorities seal Imtiaz Super Market branch in Karachi’s Korangi

Authorities sealed the Imtiaz Super Market branch in Karachi’s Korangi area on Sunday for failing to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus spread.

The action was taken on the directives of Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who inspected various stores in the city on Sunday.

The management of the store was not acting upon the directives to take precautionary measures, Commissioner Shallwani said.

He warned that all stores and shops not taking precautionary measures advised by the government would be sealed.

An FIR was also lodged against at least two employees of Imtiaz Super Market’s Bahadurabad branch after it was raided for failing to abide by the orders to maintain a safe distance between customers.

An official present during the raid confirmed to SAMAA Digital that people were swarming into the store and there were no measures observed.

When contacted, the store’s management declined to comment, saying that their legal team would look into the matter.