Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Authorities increase checkpoints to restrict Karachiites to their homes

Photo: ONLINE

Authorities have increased checkpoints in Karachi to restrict people to their homes amid a lockdown to stem the coronavirus spread.

More than 700 individuals have been held for violating the lockdown, according to Sindh police officials. They said they have registered 212 cases.

Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel have also been assisting the civil administration during the lockdown.

The Sindh government has also ordered closure of all shops and businesses from 8pm to 8am. However, medical stores are exempted from it.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus. Sindh has the highest 413 known cases.

So far, eight people have died of the virus across the country.

