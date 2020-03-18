Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

50 arrested for violating Sindh government’s orders during coronavirus outbreak

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
50 arrested for violating Sindh government’s orders during coronavirus outbreak

Photo: AFP

The Sindh police have arrested more than 50 people for violating the instructions of the provincial government in the wake of coronavirus’s outbreak.

As of Tuesday evening, 237 people in Pakistan have tested positive for the virus and 172 of those cases are from Sindh.

All educational institutions, gyms, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants across the province are to remain closed to contain the spread of the virus. Section 144 has also been imposed at beaches and parks.

The arrested persons include 12 people who were setting up bazaars, two school administrators and four school principals in Korangi and Liaquatabad.

Five people were arrested in the DHA and Kharadar for selling sanitizers for more than its original cost while three mask hoarders were arrested in Azizabad.

The police raided a hotel on Sharae Faisal and arrested three hotel staffers for hosting a wedding despite the ban.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Disease, Virus, Punjabi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.