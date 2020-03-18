50 arrested for violating Sindh government’s orders during coronavirus outbreak

The Sindh police have arrested more than 50 people for violating the instructions of the provincial government in the wake of coronavirus’s outbreak.

As of Tuesday evening, 237 people in Pakistan have tested positive for the virus and 172 of those cases are from Sindh.

All educational institutions, gyms, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants across the province are to remain closed to contain the spread of the virus. Section 144 has also been imposed at beaches and parks.

The arrested persons include 12 people who were setting up bazaars, two school administrators and four school principals in Korangi and Liaquatabad.

Five people were arrested in the DHA and Kharadar for selling sanitizers for more than its original cost while three mask hoarders were arrested in Azizabad.

The police raided a hotel on Sharae Faisal and arrested three hotel staffers for hosting a wedding despite the ban.