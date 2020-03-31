Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

47% coronavirus cases in Sindh were locally transmitted: CM Shah

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
47% coronavirus cases in Sindh were locally transmitted: CM Shah

Photo: Online

At least  47% cases of the known coronavirus cases in Sindh were locally transmitted, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday.

There were currently 627 coronavirus patients in the province and 293 of them contracted the virus locally, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said 272 pilgrims who had returned from Iran made up 43% of the total coronavirus patients in Sindh. The other 10% contracted the virus from other countries.

In Pakistan, at least 25 people have died and over 18,00 people are under treatment.

Sindh has been on a lockdown since March 23. The virus has killed eight people in the province so far.

CM Shah once again urged people to practice social distancing and restrict themselves to homes.

It would be difficult to get rid of the virus if the people didn’t cooperate with the government, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Indus hospital, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Isolation, Quarantine, Disease
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.