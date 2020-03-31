47% coronavirus cases in Sindh were locally transmitted: CM Shah

At least 47% cases of the known coronavirus cases in Sindh were locally transmitted, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday.

There were currently 627 coronavirus patients in the province and 293 of them contracted the virus locally, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said 272 pilgrims who had returned from Iran made up 43% of the total coronavirus patients in Sindh. The other 10% contracted the virus from other countries.

In Pakistan, at least 25 people have died and over 18,00 people are under treatment.

Sindh has been on a lockdown since March 23. The virus has killed eight people in the province so far.

CM Shah once again urged people to practice social distancing and restrict themselves to homes.

It would be difficult to get rid of the virus if the people didn’t cooperate with the government, he added.