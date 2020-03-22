Sunday, March 22, 2020  | 26 Rajab, 1441
41 new coronavirus cases take Sindh tally to 333

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Forty-one new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi and Sukkur on Sunday, taking the Sindh tally to 333.

Eighteen new cases were confirmed in Karachi, the Sindh health department said. Of them, two had travel history to the UK and two to Turkey.

Fourteen other cases are locally transmitted. Four of them returned from the Raiwind congregation, while 10 others were contact cases.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in Karachi stands at 123, according to the Sindh health department. Of them, 77 are locally transmitted.

Sukkur situation

Another 23 individuals tested positive for the virus in Sukkur. They returned from Iran via the Taftan border crossing.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sukkur has risen to 210.

Sindh has so far reported one death from the virus, whereas three people have recovered from it.

The number of known coronavirus cases across Pakistan has jumped to 687.

