4,064 suspected coronavirus cases in Pakistan: Zafar Mirza

There are a total of 4,064 suspected cases of coronavirus in Pakistan currently, said Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The number includes the 686 suspected cases that have been reported in the last 24 hours, he said during a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Dr Mirza said that the country has 534 confirmed cases so far. He even gave a province-wise breakdown of the figures.

Punjab: 104

Sindh: 259

Balochistan: 103

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 27

Gilgit-Baltistan: 30

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Islamabad: 10

He said that the government is managing the number of people coming through the Iran border, adding that at least 3,387 people have been quarantined.

We have established 14 laboratories across the country where tests for coronavirus are being conducted, the health assistant added.

The national policy to curb the spread of coronavirus is social distancing, he said. “I advise people to maintain a distance of two metres at least at all times. So that you stay safe and others too as well.”

He said that the National Coordination Committee discussed the implementation of the decisions made by the National Security Council on March 13.

They spoke about coronavirus and agreed to review the situation in different areas and have central coordination on data. He remarked that they have decided to ensure that their is one source of information to avoid confusion. “We are also working on increasing the country’s capacity by procuring more medical equipment from foreign countries,” he added.

There is consensus on the federal and provincial level that we all have to work together, Dr Mirza remarked.