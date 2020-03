The Sindh health department has confirmed 33 coronavirus cases in Karachi, all of them locally transmitted.

This has brought the number of known cases in Karachi to 222, the health department said in a statement.

So far, health officials in Sindh have conducted 5,945 tests for the virus.

The total number of cases in the province stands at 502, according to the health department.

So far, 14 individuals have been cured and three have died of the virus in Sindh.