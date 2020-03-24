Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
24 isolation wards set up at Karachi’s Landhi Cardiac Center

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visits the Landhi Cardiac Centre, Photo: Samaa Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has established 24 isolation wards at the Landhi Cardiac Center in the city.

These isolation wards have been established in a separate space allocated for coronavirus patients.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inspected these isolation wards during his visit to the hospital Thursday. He said the number of these wards could be increased if needed.

People from Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal and adjacent areas may visit the facility, in case of any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Karachi mayor directed the hospital administration establish filter clinics to check early symptoms of the virus.

He said special attention be paid to patients with influenza and asthma. Patients with any symptoms of coronavirus must be shifted to these isolation wards, Akhtar said.

He said all arrangements had been finalised at the city level to contain the pandemic.

