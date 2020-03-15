Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
2,048-person Sukkur isolation centre ready, 12,800 more rooms available: govt

Posted: Mar 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A photograph of one of the isolation wards set up by the Sindh government. Photo: Murtaza Wahab/Twitter

The Sindh government has completed its mass isolation centre in Sukkur’s Labour Colony.

The centre, set up in 1,024 apartments, is capable of accommodating 2,048 people. Each apartment has two rooms.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, said they have 6,400 apartments of the labour department available to them which can accommodate 12,800 people, each in separate rooms. As a precaution, these apartments are being cleaned.

Sindh has so far reported 17 coronavirus cases. Isolation wards have been set up in private and public hospitals and this mass quarantine centre is set to host people arriving from the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan’s Taftan.

