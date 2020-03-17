Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
17 coronavirus patients recover in Balochistan, confirms CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Seventeen coronavirus patients have recovered in Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal confirmed Monday morning.

All of them were seeking treatment at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Quetta. They have tested negative for the virus. They will be tested once more, the chief minister said.

Three new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province, taking its known tally to 141.

Quetta has been in a lockdown for the past seven days to control the spread of the coronavirus. The Pakistan-Iran border has been closed for 37 days now.

More than 370 people are currently being treated at the quarantine centres in Quetta and Taftan.

