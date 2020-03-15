1,167 pilgrims from Taftan border quarantined in Sukkur, DG Khan

More than 1,000 pilgrims who entered the country via the Taftan border in Balochistan have been quarantined in Sukkur and Dera Ghazi Khan. There are fears that they may be carrying the coronavirus.

Seven buses carrying 279 pilgrims, including women and children, reached Sukkur on Saturday after which these travellers were quarantined in isolation units in Labour Colony. According to authorities, screening has begun.

The Sindh government has imposed strict security measures at the camps. Personnel of Rangers and police have been stationed there.

“All the security arrangements have been completed,” said Sukkur SSP Irfan Samo. “Entry of people coming here from other parts of the city has also been banned,” he added.

On the other hand, buses carrying more than 888 pilgrims reached Dera Ghazi Khan. They have been shifted to Ghazi University near the city’s airport where they will be quarantined.

At least 233 people have also been sent to Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they will also be screened.