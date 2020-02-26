World not ready for coronavirus pandemic, says WHO

The world is not prepared to deal with a coronavirus pandemic said the World Health Organisation in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

A pandemic is when a disease epidemic spreads across the globe.

Dr Bruce Aylward, who recently lead an international WHO expert mission to China, praised its quarantine measures but warned that other countries were “simply not ready” to contain the outbreak.

“You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale… and it has to be done fast,” Dr Aylward said. He added that other countries lacked a disease surveillance system similar to China’s.

“Hundreds of thousands of people in China did not get COVID-19 because of this aggressive response,” Dr Aylward said, adding that the techniques were “old-fashioned public-health tools” but applied “with a rigor and innovation of approach on a scale that we’ve never seen in history.”

To deal with the disease preparing hundreds of hospital beds and ventilators and enlisting thousands of public health workers are some of the most important practical measures to take, the public health expert advised.

Cases in China have topped 78,000 and 2,715 deaths have been reported across the country. However, authorities say the severity of the outbreak is decreasing as fewer new cases are reported daily.

The virus has spread across Asia, Europe and the Middle East recently, with the death toll rising to 15 in Iran and cases in South Korea crossing 1,000 with 11 deaths. Both countries have reported the highest number of deaths after China.

The total number of cases is believed to be more than 80,000 and around 40 deaths were reported outside China on Wednesday.