Health

Two more polio cases surface in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A Pakistani health worker administers the polio vaccine to a child during a vaccination campaign in Rawalpindi on 9 December 2014. (File photo AFP)

The Sindh Emergency Operations Centre for Polio has confirmed two more polio cases in Sindh that took the tally to five in the province and 12 in Pakistan for this year.

The two cases were reported in the Badin and Kambar districts. A 36-month-old girl from Badin was affected by polio with weakness in upper left and lower left limb, the EOC said in a statement.

In Kambar, a 42-month-old girl tested positive for polio after she developed weakness in her right lower limb. The date of onset in both the cases was January 1, 2020.

Authorities are striving to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend, according to the statement.

The EOC urged parents to ensure immunisation of their children both in routine as well as special campaigns during next few months.

It said it was clear that the gap in campaigns last year had left a large vacuum. The EOC would regularly hold campaigns and was working round the clock to address this gap, it added.

