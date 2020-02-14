Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Health

Three officials terminated for ‘harassing’ female colleagues at Karachi’s NICVD

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: NICVD/Facebook

Three senior officials of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases were sacked after they were found guilty of “causing sexual harassment, mental agony and creating hostile environment at the workplace” for two female subordinates.

Lt. Col (retired) Latif Dar, the NICVD’s head of security and his security supervisors, Javed Hussain and Mirza Zafar Mehmood, were penalized under section 4(4) (ii) (c) (e) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, the Sindh Ombudsperson for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace said in a statement.

They were removed from their services with immediate effect, the statement said.

Lt. Col (retired) Dar was fined Rs150,000, while Hussain and Mehmood were fined Rs100,000 each in compensation for the complainants, it added.

