Wednesday, February 5, 2020  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Sindh reports third polio case of 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh Emergency Operations Centre for Polio confirmed on Wednesday one new polio case in the province that took the tally to three in Sindh and eight in Pakistan for this year.

A 40-month-old girl from Kashmore tested positive for the polio virus, according to a statement issued by the EOC.

The child has weakness in both lower limbs, the centre’s statement reads.

It quoted the parents as saying that she had received seven doses of the polio vaccine. “An investigation is ongoing into these claims,” the EOC statement says.

“The current risk to our children is very real and while it is our job to deliver these vaccines at the doorstep, caregivers must also step up and protect their children through vaccinations,” it added.

