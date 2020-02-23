Sindh reports 6th polio case, national immunisation drive under way

The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh confirmed the sixth case for the year in the Kashmore district on Saturday. The number of children affected by the disease in Pakistan this year has reached 18.

The victim is a 30-month-old boy who has weakness in his right leg which began on February 2. He had received seven doses of polio vaccine according to his parents but zero routine immunisation.

This year 10 cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh and two from Balochistan.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC say they are working to reverse this disease trend. The February campaign in Karachi achieved 97.4% coverage. The results for the rest of Sindh’s divisions will be compiled and shared by Monday.

The EOC urges parents to immunise their children in routine as well as the special campaigns planned during the next few months.

“It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold campaigns and is working to address this gap,” said a spokesperson.

As of Saturday the national campaign which began on February 17 has immunised 39.66 million children under five years. Catch up campaigns are under way in Peshawar, Quetta, Pishin and Qila Abdullah.