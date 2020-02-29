Pakistan’s coronavirus tally rises to four after two new cases

Two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan, taking the total number of cases in the country to four.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed this in a press conference on Saturday. One of the patients is from Karachi while the second case was confirmed in the federal areas.

In a statement issued shortly before Dr Mirza’s press conference, the Sindh health department confirmed the case from Karachi.

“The patient has a recent history of travel to Iran and had acquired the virus there. He has been put into isolation and is under treatment,” the statement said.

All recent contacts of the patient have been quarantined and are being monitored.

The health department said this new case is unrelated to the previous case reported in Karachi of a 22-year-old male.

On February 26, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on health, confirmed had said one case was from Karachi while the second was from a “federal” area.

He made the announcement in a tweet, which asked people not to panic. “Things are under control,” Dr Mirza had said.

Both patients had recently travelled to Iran. The Karachi patient and his family were placed in quarantine at the Aga Khan University Hospital. His family was cleared and released the next day.

Pakistan had already closed its border with Iran after the coronavirus outbreak there.