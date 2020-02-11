PMDC not being dissolved as court rules in its favour

The Islamabad High Court has termed the decision to dissolve the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council null and void.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict in the hearing on Tuesday. The court also ordered authorities to reinstate former employees of PMDC.

The Pakistan Medical Commission should be dissolved, said the court. It termed the formation of the new body ‘illegal’.

The presidential ordinance that dissolved the PMDC and established the PMC had been challenged in court last year.