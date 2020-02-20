Plant Protection Department rejects reports soybean, fumigation caused Keamari deaths

The Federal Department of Plant Protection has rejected reports claiming imported soybean consignment, vessel or secondhand clothing fumigation was responsible for the deaths of people in Keamari in the Karachi “gas leak” incident.

“The subject ship carrying import consignment of soybean for oil extraction purpose was not fumigated with Methyl Bromide as it was found free from live insect pests at the time of inspection at port conducted by the Quarantine Inspectors of DPP,” the department said on Thursday.

The plant protection department is an attached department of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) that carries out plant quarantine.

When the media highlighted the loss of human lives, immediately an inspection of the same ship was conducted, claims the department. No evidence of treatment of the vessel with the toxic gas Methyl Bromide was found, it added.

The department said none of its inspectors or the ship’s crew members experienced any problems on the ship.

“Methyl Bromide is allowed worldwide for plant protection and quarantine under the Montreal Protocol,” the federal authority added. “No such incident was experienced in the past as the DPP undertakes required precautionary measure as per SOPs and under the supervision of authorised inspectors whenever there is a requirement of Methyl Bromide treatment.”

The quarantine is carried out as per the provisions of the Pakistan Plant Quarantine Act and International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures agreed under the World Trade Organisation agreement.

An audio clip circulated on social media this week alleging that a commercial fumigation company, the Progressive Fumigation Corporation, registered with the plant protect department had fumigated a container of secondhand clothes with Methyl Bromide at the Keamari port.

The DPP rejects this and adds that it deals only with agro-commodities. The fumigation company mentioned is also registered with the DPP only for the treatment of agro-commodities.

“The DPP has no such other mandate to register fumigation companies.”

The plant protection department also added that news of soybean dust allergens causing health problems was not related to the mandate of the DPP.