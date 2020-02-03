Pakistani students in Wuhan safe, well cared for: Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing says the Pakistani students under lockdown in Wuhan city are being looked after and provided food and water.

In a press conference on Monday with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Yao said: “We are treating the Pakistani friends as our own. Each and every one of them will be looked after.”

He said there are 538 Pakistani students in Wuhan city who are part of the 11 million people under lockdown. These include foreigners from more than 100 countries as well.

Yao admitted they were facing some difficulties but the situation was temporary. “I think commercial markets are running regularly and the supply of daily commodities is enough.”

He added that the Pakistani embassy and government had been in constant contact with the Chinese authorities.

However, the ambassador said: “We are not allowing residents from Wuhan city or Hubei province to travel abroad or even domestically.”

On Monday morning 12 Chinese passengers had landed in Pakistan after flights from China resumed, but they were not from Hubei province, he clarified.

“We don’t encourage Chinese passengers to travel abroad unless it’s very necessary,” Yao said.

Before travel they have to be observed for two weeks (14 days) to detect any symptoms of the novel coronavirus until they are cleared by authorities.

The Chinese ambassador said the Pakistani community has the freedom to travel except those Hubei province and Wuhan city.

“China is responsible for its own people. China is responsible for the international community and we appreciate Pakistan’s support during this difficult time,” Yao stated.

He also briefed the media about the current situation in China. Terming it quite serious, he said there were 17,000 confirmed cases and 21,000 more suspected. Around 361 people had died and 512 have been discharged after treatment.

The good development is that there are more people discharged than fatalities, he said. With the resumption of flights from China, he said around 130 Pakistanis had returned to the country.

Dr Mirza said those who had returned were screened and cleared. “I would like to reiterate that no Pakistani or Chinese can leave China until they spend a mandatory 14 day disease free period, known as quarantine. This ensures that the people of Pakistan remain safe,” stated Dr Mirza.

He said testing kits for the novel coronavirus had arrived and Pakistan had the facility to specifically diagnose the virus.

Seven people of Pakistani and Chinese nationality were under observation in different cities of the country, said the special assistant. Their samples were checked on Sunday and all seven were found to be negative, he said.

“The four affected Pakistani students in China are recovering and there are no more confirmed cases,” Dr Mirza said.

Responding to a query, he said the Chinese patient admitted in PIMS did not have any history of travel to China. He also rubbished claims of additional fumigation requirements for coronavirus, and said strict action would be taken against those spreading such rumours.

Dr Mirza said the novel coronavirus did not have any cure or vaccine yet. Patients who were admitted in hospitals were being treated symptomatically.

The Chinese ambassador said China and other countries were carrying out research to discover a cure as soon as possible.

Refuting claims of biological warfare, he said the outbreak was “a war against humanity.” China was in constant contact with the World Health Organisation and other countries to remain transparent about the situation, said Yao.