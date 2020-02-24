Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan cracks down on pharmacies selling overpriced coronavirus protective equipment

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan raided pharmacies in big cities that were found to be selling protective equipment such as surgical masks at overpriced rates.

Stock has been seized from five stores in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore and other cities, according to the spokesperson for the ministry of health. This included surgical face masks, protective suits and other protective gear.

In the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, many stores have started making huge profits selling overpriced protective equipment.

DRAP CEO Asim Rauf says they will deal with those selling equipment for profit severely. Legal action will also be taken against the owners and everyone involved.

“We are staying vigilant and monitoring any such illegal activities. If you hear of any other stores doing the same let us know and we will deal with them according to the law.”  

Earlier, the DRAP had also taken action and seized stocks of pharmacies in Lahore and Karachi for the same reason.

