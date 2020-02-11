NAB investigating former Sindh hepatitis control manager over corruption

There have been hints of corruption in Sindh’s hepatitis control programme, the Sindh High Court was informed on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Bureau had launched an inquiry into Sindh’s former hepatitis control programme manager Abdul Khaliq Sheikh. Now, the inquiry has been turned into an investigation.

Sindh High Court chief justice has asked for a report be submitted to the court regarding the matter by March 17.

There are no hepatitis vaccines available for patients, remarked the chief justice. These people are busy filling their coffers while others are living below the poverty line, he said.

Around 20 million have been affected by hepatitis in the country, said the chief justice.