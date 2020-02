A toxic gas leak in Karachi’s Keamari has the authorities and people worried about their safety.

The government has yet to identify the cause of the gas leak. The fingers were pointed at a soybean ship docked at the Karachi port, but the KPT dismissed these reports.

Here’s what we know about the gas leak so far.

The gas leak was first reported Sunday night.

Ten people have lost their lives. Six deaths were reported Monday morning, but two more labourers died in the night.

At least 150 people have been affected. Some have been discharged, while others are still hospitalised.

Injured are being treated at the Ziauddin Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital.

Affectees hail from Keamari areas such as Jackson Market, Docks Colony, Kachi Para, and Railways Colony.

A case has been registered at the Jackson police station.

On Tuesday morning, the schools in nearby areas remained closed. The residents, however, have yet to be evacuated.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the Ziauddin Hospital Monday night. He assured that people will be provided with all the support they need.

CM has directed the chief secretary and health secretary to investigate the matter.

Karachi commissioner has instructed that wedding hall should be cleared to accommodate the affectees.

PM Imran Khan expressed grief with the victims’ families and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Initial reports suggested that the poisonous gas leaked from a ship at the Karachi Port. The authorities, however, denied this.

Sindh minister Nasir Shah, in a press conference, said that the authorities are still investigating the case and the results will become available in few hours.

This is a developing story. It was last updated at 15:23 pm.