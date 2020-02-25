Hyderabad Civil Hospital gets a new pediatric ward

The children’s emergency ward at Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital has now been transformed into a computerised department.

“Around 50 beds have been set up and all the functions of the ward have been computerised,” said Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani at the inaugural ceremony of the department last week.

“Our aim is to provide the best medical treatment and other health facilities to the 25 million people of the province,” he said.

Along with these facilities, children admitted at the hospital will also be provided free medical treatment along with medicines.

“When a child is admitted at a private hospital, his emergency treatment alone costs between Rs700 to Rs7,000,” the administrator of the hospital said. “Here, at the civil hospital, we will provide them with the same treatment free of cost,” he said.

The people of Hyderabad have their hopes high with the new ward. “All private hospitals swindle money from us,” a resident said.

“Initially, the children’s ward at the hospital wasn’t operational but with all these new changes we are hopeful that proper treatment will be provided to our children,” he added.

According to Dr Devrajani, the hospital has been built to meet international standards. “We have also hired doctors, nurses and staff members who have been trained to provide patients with specialised care,” he added.

The new ward was built as part of a joint venture between the Sindh government and the Child Life Foundation.

Residents of the city hope that will these new facilities the child mortality rate in Hyderabad will decrease.