Four Pakistani students recover from coronavirus infection in China

Four Pakistani students who were infected by the coronavirus in China have fully recovered, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed Wednesday.

After recovering fully, Mirza said on Twitter, these students have been discharged from the hospital.

Around 98% of all coronavirus patients have been able to recover from the infection, the PM’s aide added.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, according to the World Health Organisation.

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. The deadly virus has so far killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 42,000 others in 25 countries.