Four new polio cases for 2019 confirmed, 144 children affected

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Pic13-077 HYDERABAD: Dec13- Health worker administering polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination drive at Shah Bhittai Hospital Latifabad. ONLINE PHOTO by Nadeem Khawer

Two new polio cases each from Sindh and Punjab have been confirmed for 2019 on Saturday. This means that 144 children were affected by polio last year.

The total number of cases confirmed this year remains seven.

The Emergency Operation Centre for polio in Sindh confirmed the two polio cases were from Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas district, bringing the 2019 count for Sindh to 30.

In Jacobabad a 60-month-old boy was affected by polio. According to his parents he had received seven doses of OPV. In Mirpurkhas the victim was a 48-month-old boy. His parents also claim he had received OPV on multiple occasions.

In Punjab the cases were from Dera Ghazi Khan. The victims were four-month-old and 60-month-old girls. The first girl had received three doses of the polio vaccine whereas the second had received six doses, as per their parents.

Last year, 10 children were affected in Punjab.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC say they have started to fight to get polio eradication back on track and reverse this trend. The first step was the successful December campaign followed by a case response in January, they said, adding that another campaign will be conducted in February.

