Emergency declared at Dow Ojha, Sindh govt isolates Iran travellers

A state of emergency has been declared at the Dow University Hospital Ojha Campus in Karachi.

The family of the patient who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to AKUH on Wednesday evening are being kept there in isolation. They do not have symptoms, say officials, but they are under observation due to their contact with the patient. They will be isolated for 15 days.

The Sindh government says they have contacted the FIA and obtained the data of all 1,500 passengers who travelled from Iran to Karachi since February 1.

These people have been identified according to their Union Council and medical officers are in the process of keeping them under observation for the next 15 days. They have been told to isolate themselves within their own households for 15 days.

If they show symptoms, they will be tested and if positive they will be shifted to the isolation wards established in major hospitals.

“We are also monitoring prices of masks and medicines required by people. We are also making sure that masks are available for purchase everywhere,” said the Sindh health department on Thursday.

An official told SAMAA Digital the medical expenses of the current coronavirus patient and his family will be borne by the Sindh government. A quarantine facility has also been established for future cases. However, the government believes more cases will not be reported if all preventive measures are followed.

It is not certain yet if the government will provide free treatment to future patients.

They have given testing kits and other equipment available for hospitals. An advisory has been issued to health personnel in charge of public places to have sanitisers available at entry points.

Medical workers working in hospital OPDs and emergency rooms have been told to wear gloves and masks and immediately isolate patients with a travel history to Iran or China.