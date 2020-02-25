Drugmaker Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine ready for clinical trials

The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, Moderna, has sent its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for human testing. The company said the first batch of vaccines was delivered to the US government researchers on Monday.

The experimental vaccine is called mRNA-1273 and is based on messenger RNA therapeutics. Messenger RNA is the name given to RNA molecules in living cells that code for proteins.

Researchers from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will test the vaccine in 25 healthy volunteers in late April, the company said in a press release. Initial clinical results could be available by July or August.

The fast development of the vaccine is being hailed as record-breaking.

However, mRNA vaccines have never been tested before on humans and it is uncertain how well Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine will perform. Even if the trial is successful, the new vaccine will not be ready for distribution until the next year.

While Moderna’s vaccine is new, other companies have found success in using drugs designed for similar disease conditions. Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir, an Ebola drug, has been effective in helping reduce COVID-19 symptoms, according to the World Health Organisation.

Remdesivir’s clinical trials are taking place in hospitals in Wuhan on 761 patients in a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind study. The results from the trials are expected to be available over the next few weeks.