Coronavirus protective mask prices rise tenfold in Quetta

Face masks are being sold at more than 10 times the original price in Quetta in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

A box that cost Rs100 earlier is now being sold for Rs1,200. Prices are predicted to rise even more. There’s also been a shortage of masks in the market as most of the stock has been exported to China, according to shopkeepers.

People are panicking and demand the government look into the matter and punish those taking advantage of the situation.

Iran has officially reported 15 deaths from the novel coronavirus and around 95 people are said to be affected. The deputy health minister has also tested positive for the virus.

Iranian drivers stuck in Taftan allowed to leave

Around 350 drivers and transporters from Iran who were stuck in Taftan due to the closure of the Pak-Iran border have been allowed to return.

They had been stuck in Taftan for the past three days. The border was opened temporarily to allow them to leave, confirmed Chaghi Additional Deputy Commissioner Badil Khan Dashti Tuesday evening.

The border remained closed for the fourth day on Wednesday.

He said the 270 pilgrims returning from Iran and quarantined in Pakistan House will be allowed to return to their homes after the necessary investigations are completed.

A medical camp is also being set up near Taftan. Pakistanis returning from Iran in the future will be quarantined there, said officials.

Members of the Balochistan Assembly, health secretary, the PDMA director-general and other officials visited Taftan and inspected the preventive measures at the immigration office and Pak-Iran border.